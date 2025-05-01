Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2025 Cruises

We found you 80 cruises

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Nierstein • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

4 reviews
May 1, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

5 Nights

The Beautiful Blue Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau

1 review
May 28, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of The Lore...

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Rastatt • Strasbourg

2 reviews
May 20, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

8 Nights

From The Danube To The Tisza, Through The Real Hun...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Novi Sad • Kanjiza • Szeged • Szolnok • Tiszafured • Tokaj

1 review
May 12, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From Berlin To Prague: Cruise On The Elbe And Vlta...

Port: Berlin • Potsdam • Wusterwitz • Wittenberg • Meissen • Bad Shandau • Litomerice • Melnik +1 more

2 reviews
May 20, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

Along The Danube, The Balkan Peninsula And Budapes...

Port: Oltenita • Cernavoda • Ruse • Cruising • Belgrade • Osijek • Budapest

5 reviews
May 24, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

Lyon To The Tip Of Provence On The Rhône And Saône...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Avignon • Arles • Martigues

3 reviews
May 19, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

An Exclusive Cruise To Top Sites In Northern Europ...

Port: Brussels • Antwerp • Ghent • Middleburg • Dordrecht • Brussels

7 reviews
May 14, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

From The French Basque Country To Bordeaux - Fine...

Port: Biarritz • Bordeaux • Cussac • Blaye • Bordeaux • Cadillac • Libourne

7 reviews
May 2, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

Crucero Por El Canal Del Marne

Port: Paris • Lagny-sur-Marne • Chateau-Thierry • Dormans • Epernay

2 reviews
May 1, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

From Berlin To Copenhagen: The Baltic Sea And The...

Port: Berlin • Berlin • Eberswalde • Szcezecin • Wolgast • Lauterbach • Stralsund • Copenhagen

6 reviews
May 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

The Best Of The Netherlands

Port: Amsterdam • Gouda • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

6 reviews
May 13, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

4 Rivers: The Moselle, Sarre, Romantic Rhine, And...

Port: Strasbourg • Luxembourg • Saarburg • Beilstein • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Heidelberg +1 more

1 review
May 11, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

From Basel To Amsterdam: The Treasures Of The Cele...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Mainz • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

3 reviews
May 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

12 Nights

Trans-european Cruise From Strasbourg To Budapest

Port: Strasbourg • Mainz • Miltenberg • Wertheim • Schweinfurt • Bamberg • Regensburg • Passau +4 more

3 reviews
May 9, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Carnival May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Celebrity May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Crystal May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Cunard May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Princess May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Costa May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

Scenic River May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean May 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.