CroisiEurope March 2026 Cruises

27 cruises

Miguel Torga
Miguel Torga

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllPorto And The Douro Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Porto Antiguo • Porto

1
Mar 28, 2026
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite
La Belle de l'Adriatique
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanThe Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Marina Grande • Salerno • Palermo • Trapani • Porto Empedocle • Malta

7
Mar 5, 2026
CroisiEurope
Indochine
Indochine

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Temples Of Angkor To The Mekong Delta & H...

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Sa Dec+4 more

Mar 1, 2026
CroisiEurope
Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

3 Nights

3 Nights  Europe - AllAround The World In Culinary Delights

Port: Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Eberbach • Strasbourg

6
Mar 27, 2026
CroisiEurope
8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang+1 more

CroisiEurope

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllAll The Must-see Sites On The Rhône Between Lyon,...

Port: Lyon • Tain l’Hermitage • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

1
Mar 30, 2026
CroisiEurope

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanThe Best Of The Mediterranean :

Port: Malta • Catania • Syracuse • Malta

7
CroisiEurope

8 Nights

8 Nights  AfricaSouthern Africa Aboard The African Dream: Travel T...

Port: Johannesburg • Botswana • Johannesburg • Kasane • Lodge • Namibia • Kasane • Zimbabwe+4 more

CroisiEurope

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom Siem Reap To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Sa Dec • Chao Gao+2 more

CroisiEurope

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom The Angkor Temples To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Cai Be • Sa Dec+4 more

CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

7
Mar 29, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

Mar 30, 2026
CroisiEurope

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllPorto And The Douro Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Porto Antiguo • Porto

6
Mar 26, 2026
CroisiEurope

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMalaga To Barcelonafollowing The Footsteps Of Thre...

Port: Malaga • Cartagena • Tarragona • Palamos • Barcelona

Mar 28, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllCruise Festival: French Cuisine And Impressionism...

Port: Paris • Honfleur • Rouen • Paris

4
Mar 28, 2026
CroisiEurope

