Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter Cabins
Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter Dining
Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter Activity/Entertainment
Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter
Gerard Schmitter

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine In Flames

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

4
Jul 2, 2026
CroisiEurope
Lafayette
Lafayette

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllCruise On The Ijsselmeer, One Of Holland's Treasur...

Port: Amsterdam • Lemmer • Enkhuizen • Hoorn • Amsterdam

7
Jul 11, 2026
CroisiEurope
Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllFrom Berlin To Amsterdam

Port: Berlin • Bradenburg • Magdeburg • Anderten • Nienburg • Oldenburg • Doerpen • Groningen+1 more

6
Jul 6, 2026
CroisiEurope
Europe
Europe

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllFrom The Black Sea To The Blue Danube

Port: Oltenita • Cernavoda • Constanta • Oltenita • Ruse • The Iron Gates • Belgrade • Mohacs+3 more

4
Jul 19, 2026
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine And Moselle Rivers

Port: Strasbourg • Mainz • Boppard • Alken • Cochem

Jul 15, 2026
CroisiEurope

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllFrom Amsterdam To Berlin

Port: Amsterdam • Groningen • Papenburg • Oldenburg • Bremen • Minden • Magdeburg • Potsdam • Berlin

6
Jul 26, 2026
CroisiEurope

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllHistoric Residences, Local Cuisine, And Hidden Gem...

Port: Paris • Compiegne • Auvers-sur-Oise • Bougival • Paris

2
Jul 1, 2026
CroisiEurope

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllFrom Berlin To Amsterdam

Port: Berlin • Bradenburg • Magdeburg • Anderten • Nienburg • Oldenburg • Doerpen • Groningen+1 more

2
Jul 26, 2026
CroisiEurope

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanLa Dolce Vita Along The Italian Coastline

Port: Nice • Florence • Portoferraio • Carloforte • Porto Cervo • Porto Santo Stefano • La Spezia+1 more

Jul 3, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllFrom The Heart Of Alsace To Summits In The Swiss A...

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel • Strasbourg

Jul 3, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

4
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle

Port: Strasbourg • Cochem • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

Jul 19, 2026
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllA Taste Of The Mediterranean: A Cruise Through The...

Port: Arles • Sete • Palavas-les-Flots • Aigues-Mortes • Aigues Mortes • Gallician+1 more

4
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllA Cruise In Aquitaine : The Great Wines Of Souther...

Port: Bordeaux • Cussac • Blaye • Libourne • Blaye • Cadillac • Libourne

7
CroisiEurope

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllPrague, Dresden, And The Castles Of Bohemia: A Spe...

Port: Prague • Štěchovice • Prague • Melnik • Prague

2
CroisiEurope

