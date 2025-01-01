CroisiEurope January 2026 Cruises

Indochine
Indochine

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Temples Of Angkor To The Mekong Delta & H...

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Sa Dec+4 more

Jan 12, 2026
CroisiEurope
Indochine II (Photo: CroisiEurope)
Indochine II

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Angkor Temples

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang+3 more

CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite
Indochine
Indochine

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang+1 more

CroisiEurope
African Dream (Photo: Kevin Hogan/CroisiEurope)
African Dream
Restaurant on African Dream (Photo: CroisiEurope)
African Dream
Safari excursion with African Dream (Photo: CroisiEurope)
African Dream
Cabin on African Dream (Photo: CroisiEurope)
African Dream

8 Nights

8 Nights  AfricaSouthern Africa Aboard The African Dream: Travel T...

Port: Johannesburg • Botswana • Johannesburg • Kasane • Lodge • Namibia • Kasane • Zimbabwe+4 more

CroisiEurope
8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom Siem Reap To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Sa Dec • Chao Gao+2 more

Jan 3, 2026
CroisiEurope

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang+1 more

CroisiEurope

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaFrom Siem Reap To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Sa Dec • Chao Gao+2 more

Jan 14, 2026
CroisiEurope

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom The Angkor Temples To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Cai Be • Sa Dec+4 more

Jan 12, 2026
CroisiEurope

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Port: Hanoi • Halong Bay • Hanoi • Cho Gao • Vietnam • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia+3 more

CroisiEurope

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Port: Hanoi • Halong Bay • Hanoi • Cho Gao • Vietnam • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia+3 more

CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Angkor Temples

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang+3 more

CroisiEurope

