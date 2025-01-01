CroisiEurope April 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Lafayette
Lafayette

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllSpringtime In Holland

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

7
Apr 11, 2026
CroisiEurope
Europe
Europe

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllHolland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Krefeld • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

4
Apr 28, 2026
CroisiEurope
Modigliani
Modigliani

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

3
Apr 28, 2026
CroisiEurope
Infante Don Henrique
Infante Don Henrique

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCruise And Hikes In The Douro Valley, A Nature Lov...

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Barca d'Alva • Senhora da Ribeira • Bitetos • Porto

7
Apr 20, 2026
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllFrance At Its Finest From Paris To The Champagne R...

Port: Paris • Lagny-sur-Marne • Chateau-Thierry • Epernay

2
Apr 1, 2026
CroisiEurope

6 Nights

6 Nights  MediterraneanSun And Fun In The Balearic Islandsan Exciting Cru...

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Port Mahon • Nice

Apr 4, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

3
Apr 1, 2026
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

7
Apr 2, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllSpringtime In Holland

Port: Amsterdam • Wijk Bij Duurstede • Rotterdam • Antwerp

Apr 8, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllSpringtime In Holland

Port: Amsterdam • Wijk Bij Duurstede • Rotterdam • Antwerp

4
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllSpringtime In Holland

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

4
CroisiEurope

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

4
Apr 3, 2026
CroisiEurope

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFrom Burgundy To The Camargue Along The Saône And...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Vienne • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

1
Apr 16, 2026
CroisiEurope

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllThe Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

3
Apr 5, 2026
CroisiEurope

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllSpringtime In Holland

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

4
CroisiEurope

