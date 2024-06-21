Find CroisiEurope 7 Day Cruises

Find CroisiEurope 7 Day Cruises

We found you 155 cruises

Van Gogh
Van Gogh

6 Night
The Tip Of Provence To Lyon On The Rhône And Saône...

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Cyrano de Bergerac
Cyrano de Bergerac

6 Night
From The French Basque Country To Bordeaux - Fine...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Monet
Monet

6 Night
Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seine Princesse
Seine Princesse

6 Night
French Impressionism Along The Banks Of The Seine

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

6 Night
Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Cruise Along The Rhine From Strasbourg To Antwerp

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
The Meandering Seine

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Along The Danube And The Rhine - Following The Rom...

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Cruise Through The Heart Of Europe From The Rhine...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Crucero Por El Canal Del Marne

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
The Tip Of Provence To Lyon On The Rhône And Saône...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

7 Night
From Burgundy To The Camarge Along The Saône And T...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

6 Night
Mediterranean Splendor

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
New Year On The Romantic Rhine And The Picturesque...

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Por El Canal De La Marne Al Rin

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.