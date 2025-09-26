Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Costa September 2025 Cruises

We found you 62 cruises

6 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Malta • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Barcelona

169 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Costa Cruises
6 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Taranto • Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Marseille

114 reviews
Sep 21, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Taranto • Santorini • Mykonos • Malta • Catania • Taranto

114 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens • Istanbul

169 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marghera • Bari • Mykonos • Santorini • Katakolon • Marghera

170 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Naples • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Sardinia • Naples

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

34 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Catania • Taranto • Santorini • Mykonos • Malta • Catania

114 reviews
Costa Cruises
3 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

146 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Costa Cruises
5 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens

169 reviews
Sep 21, 2025
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Genoa

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

34 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Costa Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Toulon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Naples • Rome

147 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Costa Cruises
