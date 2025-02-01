Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

We found you 48 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica Cabins
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica Dining
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica Activity/Entertainment
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Santos • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Porto Belo • Buzios +1 more

147 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Buffet dining area aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
The indoor pool "Beach Club" aboard Costa Toscana is a real hit. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Costa Toscana balcony stateroom (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana
Dual racing waterslides aboard Costa Toscana (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Costa Toscana

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean +2 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Doha

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: La Romana • Catalina Island • Catalina Island • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Puerto Plata +3 more

114 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro

103 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Itajai • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Santos

146 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo

103 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires +1 more

103 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Santuário de Cetáceos • Genoa • Marseille +3 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Tortola • La Romana • Catalina Island • Catalina Island +8 more

114 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

