Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

We found you 94 cruises

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Bari • Trieste

170 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean +2 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Dubai

39 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife +4 more

170 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro

103 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio • Rio de Janeiro

170 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: La Romana • St. Lucia • Barbados • Guadeloupe • Antigua • Tortola • La Romana

114 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

130 Nights

130 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Catania • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas +43 more

170 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Martinique • Martinica • Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Martinique +6 more

169 reviews
Dec 26, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro

103 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Balearic Sea • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Cetacean • Genoa • Marseille +1 more

34 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

118 Nights

118 Night Round World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio • Rio de Janeiro +35 more

170 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife • Maceio • Rio de Janeiro

170 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Round World Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Catania • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Casablanca • Las Palmas +4 more

170 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Santos • Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Ilhabela • Santos +3 more

147 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.