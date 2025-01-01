Costa April 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Izmir • Istanbul • Pireaus • Tunis • Barcelona

172
Apr 16, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Balcony Cabin (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Dining
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

4 Nights

4 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

117
Costa Cruises
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome

46
Costa Cruises
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Malta • Crete • Pireaus

172
Apr 30, 2026
Costa Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Izmir • Istanbul • Pireaus • Tunis • Barcelona+1 more

172
Apr 17, 2026
Costa Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona+1 more

46
Apr 7, 2026
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Izmir • Istanbul • Pireaus • Tunis • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

172
Apr 19, 2026
Costa Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

117
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

46
Costa Cruises

2 Nights

2 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Marseille

106
Apr 1, 2026
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

172
Apr 11, 2026
Costa Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona

172
Apr 10, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Izmir • Istanbul • Pireaus • Tunis • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

172
Apr 18, 2026
Costa Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Casablanca • Cádiz • Lisbon • Vigo+4 more

149
Apr 23, 2026
Costa Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Casablanca • Cádiz+6 more

149
Apr 20, 2026
Costa Cruises

