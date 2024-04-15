Who goes on Costa cruise ships?

On European itineraries, Costa attracts mostly passengers from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the U.K. North Americans are a minority. On Caribbean cruises, the demographics are still geared strongly toward European travelers with a larger smattering of North Americans. Cruises originating in Chinese ports cater exclusively to Chinese passengers.

Costa's ships also appeal to a wide range of ages, from 20-something first-time cruisers to retirees, and its fun, active vibe attracts a strong family audience, though the "Neo" ships are adults-only and attract an older crowd.