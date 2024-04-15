Costa Cruises

1,536 Reviews
Costa Toscana docked in Ibiza, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

About Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises is a European experience that primarily is geared toward Europeans. Costa Cruises is well-known for its Italian ambience onboard, vibrant entertainment and Samsara Spa, one of the best at sea.

We found you 626 cruises

Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)

130 Night
130 Night Round World Cruise

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

20 Night
Positioning Emirates Cruise

38 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

163 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

2 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
North Europe Cruise

146 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

163 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

112 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

163 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

163 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

34 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

163 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

34 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

34 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Costa cruise ships?

On European itineraries, Costa attracts mostly passengers from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the U.K. North Americans are a minority. On Caribbean cruises, the demographics are still geared strongly toward European travelers with a larger smattering of North Americans. Cruises originating in Chinese ports cater exclusively to Chinese passengers.

Costa's ships also appeal to a wide range of ages, from 20-something first-time cruisers to retirees, and its fun, active vibe attracts a strong family audience, though the "Neo" ships are adults-only and attract an older crowd.

Do I have to dress up on a Costa cruise?

No, there are no enforced dress codes, just suggestions: casual, informal and formal. You'll never need a tuxedo or ball gown, even on formal nights. With that said, most people will dress up per the recommendations (i.e., jacket and ties on formal nights for men and cocktail dresses for women), and Italians do tend to be effortlessly stylish, generally speaking, so it's worth making some effort.

Is everything free on Costa cruises?

No, there are lots of extras. The cruise fare pretty much only includes your accommodations, meals in select restaurants and tea and coffee. Extras include gratuities, beverages, ice cream, specialty coffees and tea, specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.

What are Costa’s most popular activities?

By day, unless the ship is in port, most people gravitate to the pool, which can be both noisy and crowded. Popular activities, on most ships, include 4D cinemas, a Grand Prix simulator, laser mazes and the Samsara Spa and gym. Evenings are all about dining, bars, shows in the theater and to an extent, the casino.

Why go with Costa?

  • Big, colorful ships with nonstop entertainment onboard
  • In Europe, rolling embarkation, so you choose where you begin and end your cruise
  • Multinational passenger makeup

Best for: Young cruisers and families, party animals and cruisers on a budget

Not for: The shy and retiring; anyone looking for American-style cruising

Costa Cruises Cruiser Reviews

the first with COSTA is the LAST with COSTA

The beautiful show one in two and without decorations, which we normally see on the ships of other companies of the same 4* level...Beautiful ship, nice itinerary were the 2 good points, the rest was really unpleasant, we didn't expect such disappointment from a famous Italian company!Read More
User Avatar
Trip Adviser since 2007

few6-10 Cruises

Age 54s

Costa fortuna review

We went to Santorini queued for one hour and a half for cable car there were 3 cruise ships in at the same time and no one to control the queues so people were pushing in, we had less than an hour because we had to queue again for another hour to get back on cable car.I don't normally write a review but think this cruise left me no option I was so disappointed and stressed.Read More
User Avatar
Marinasea..

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 68s

Worst Holiday Ever

Neutral: The ship is a big one and has 6500 passengers, bear this in mind when booking your cruise (logistics of eating, embarking/disembarking etc).I recommend you read all reviews before making a decision to book with Costa - my recommendation is to not book a cruise with Costa.Read More
User Avatar
V-Disappointed

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 53s

A cruise with good entertainment

The facilities were good but i was expecting a little more things to do while sailing.The food (dinner) was a little disappointing in terms of portion but is very tasty.Read More
User Avatar
C Allen P

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 28s

