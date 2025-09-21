Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant September 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Kei Islands • Banda Neira • Kitikiti Waterfall, Mommon • Cenderawasih Bay +7 more

83 reviews
Sep 21, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Cap-aux-Meules • Woody Point +8 more

55 reviews
Sep 17, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay +3 more

4 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Otranto • Sicily • Malta

114 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Qikiqtarjuaq • Grinnell Glacier • Akpatok Island +5 more

60 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Perce Rock • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax +4 more

55 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Qikiqtarjuaq • Grinnell Glacier • Akpatok Island +5 more

55 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Cap-aux-Meules • Woody Point +8 more

60 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region +2 more

4 reviews
Sep 11, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Malaga • Marbella • Seville • Lagos • Lisbon

22 reviews
Sep 16, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Skiathos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Limnos Island • Hydra • Athens

10 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

20 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Svalbard • Hinlopen Strait Expedition • Svalbard +2 more

9 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Portrush • Rathlin Island • Iona • Lunga • Loch Scavaig +6 more

4 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Nice • Calvi • Corsica • Saint-Florent • Nice

9 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Kei Islands • Raja Ampat • Kitikiti Waterfall, Mommon • Banda Neira +1 more

83 reviews
Sep 10, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

