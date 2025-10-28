Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant October 2025 Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Chiloe Island • Caleta Tortel • Skua Glacier • Estero las Montanas +5 more

55 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Ponant
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Darwin • Kei Islands • Papua • Kitikiti Waterfall, Mommon • Banda Neira +6 more

4 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Ponant
13 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lagos • Seville • Tangier • Casablanca • Madeira • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Tenerife +3 more

4 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Ponant
9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Antalya • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Patmos • Crete • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion • Delos • Paros +2 more

10 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
Ponant
8 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Agropoli • Reggio Calabria • Ragusa • Katakolon • Itea • Nafplion • Hydra • Athens

22 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Ponant
14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Toronto • Lake Ontario • Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay • Perce Rock • Charlottetown +6 more

10 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Ponant
13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Perce Rock • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax +5 more

60 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Sicily • Gallipoli • Galaxidhi • Hydra • Paros • Athens

11 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Nice • Portofino • Portovenere • Florence • Rome

22 reviews
Oct 2, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malta • Trapani • Palermo • Sardinia • Balearic Islands • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

114 reviews
Oct 3, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Delos • Mykonos • Santorini • Patmos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Antalya

22 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Patmos • Delos • Paros • Hydra • Nafplion • Monemvasia, Greece +4 more

10 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Ponant
19 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Las Palmas • Buenos Aires

114 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Bordeaux • Pauillac • Pasajes • Bilbao • Vigo • Porto • Lisbon

4 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Gloucester • Halifax • Great Yarmouth • Eastport • Portland • Provincetown • Newport +2 more

10 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Ponant
