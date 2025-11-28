Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant November 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
8 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Muscat • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands • Khasab • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

10 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Ponant
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
14 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Nosy Be • Nosy Komba • Mahajanga • Belo Sur Mer • Toliara • Sarodrano • Nosy Be • Taolagnaro +1 more

11 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Ponant
8 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Dakar • Carache Island • Bijagos Archipelago • Orango Island • Uno • Orango Island +5 more

4 reviews
Nov 24, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Mindelo • Sao Nicolau • Boa Vista • Cape Verde • Maio • Fogo Island • Mindelo

9 reviews
Ponant
8 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Los Cristianos • Mindelo • Cape Verde • Dakar

4 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Ponant
16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Cairns • Alotau • Tufi Harbour • Tami Islands • Madang • Kopar • Jayapura • Cenderawasih Bay +4 more

4 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Curacao • Santa Marta • Cartagena • San Blas Islands • Fort San Lorenzo • Colon

10 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Ponant
9 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Syros • Delos • Paros • Nafplion • Monemvasia, Greece • Crete • Patmos • Kusadasi +2 more

10 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Ponant
14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Chiloe Island • Caleta Tortel • Skua Glacier • Estero las Montanas +5 more

60 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Antalya • Alanya • Kusadasi • Volos • Lavrion • Itea • Corfu • Gallipoli • Syracuse • Malta

22 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Ponant
17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Lembata • Grave Cove • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

55 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Nov 5, 2025
Ponant
8 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Dakar • Carache Island • Bijagos Archipelago • Orango Island • Uno • Orango Island +5 more

4 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Ponant
