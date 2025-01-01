Ponant May 2026 Cruises

Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot
Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

4
May 25, 2026
Ponant
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Sicily • Palermo • Sardinia • Corsica • Elba • Nice

11
May 13, 2026
Ponant
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malaga • Cartagena • Oran • Algiers • Sidi Bou Said • Trapani • Palermo • Syracuse+1 more

62
May 5, 2026
Ponant
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Dumont d'Urville
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Dumont d'Urville

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Otranto • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Piran • Fusina

10
May 31, 2026
Ponant
12 Nights

12 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Bali • Badas • Komodo National Park • Flores • Kalabahi • Barat Daya Islands • Banda Neira+4 more

4
May 1, 2026
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay+3 more

4
May 23, 2026
Ponant

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malta • Porto Empedocle • Sidi Bou Said • Trapani • Palermo • Lipari • Sicily • Syracuse+1 more

11
May 5, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Sur • Belle Ile • Saint-Malo • St. Peter Port+1 more

114
May 8, 2026
Ponant

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Balearic Islands • Ibiza • Valencia • Cartagena • Motril • Malaga • Cádiz • Lagos+3 more

11
May 6, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Iona • Lunga • Loch Scavaig • Canna • Isle of Lewis • Portree • Inverewe • Tobermory+1 more

22
May 21, 2026
Ponant

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Osaka • Toba • Wakayama • Himeji • Shikoku • Itozaki • Miyajima • Onomichi • Beppu+5 more

84
May 7, 2026
Ponant

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Pusan • Karatsu • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Aburatsu • Uwajima • Tamano • Itozaki+6 more

84
May 19, 2026
Ponant

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Portrush • Rathlin Island • Iona • Lunga • Loch Scavaig+6 more

56
May 13, 2026
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Gallipoli • Corfu • Itea • Hydra • Paros • Patmos • Kusadasi • Tenedos+1 more

62
May 14, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Tobermory • Portree • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Olden • Flam • Bergen

22
May 28, 2026
Ponant

