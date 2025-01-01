Ponant June 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 21 cruises

Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot
Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)
Le Bellot

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

4
Jun 1, 2026
Ponant
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region+2 more

84
Jun 29, 2026
Ponant
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay+3 more

4
Jun 12, 2026
Ponant
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)
Le Bougainville

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Milos • Delos • Mykonos • Nafplion • Pireaus

11
Jun 16, 2026
Ponant
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Fort William • Portree • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Olden • Flam • Bergen

11
Jun 21, 2026
Ponant

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Reggio Calabria • Gallipoli • Parga • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion+1 more

11
Jun 1, 2026
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Ravenna • Ancona • Otranto • Sicily • Positano • Porto Santo Stefano • Florence+2 more

10
Jun 22, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Bergen • Alesund • Geiranger • Hellesylt • Olden • Lysefjord • Stavanger • Arendal+2 more

22
Jun 4, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Dubrovnik • Trogir • Zadar • Rijeka • Ravenna • Fusina

10
Jun 15, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

114
Ponant

16 Nights

16 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Svalbard • Hinlopen Strait Expedition • Svalbard+6 more

9
Jun 13, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Tinos • Polyaigos • Serifos Island • Monemvasia, Greece • Kythnos • Spetsai+1 more

9
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region+2 more

4
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Zadar • Primosten • Split • Hvar • Korcula • Mljet Island • Kotor+1 more

10
Jun 8, 2026
Ponant

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Badas • Komodo National Park • Flores • Kalabahi • Barat Daya Islands • Banda Neira+4 more

84
Jun 17, 2026
Ponant

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.