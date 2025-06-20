Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Le Soleal
Le Soleal

12 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Bali • Badas • Komodo National Park • Flores • Kalabahi • Barat Daya Islands • Banda Neira +4 more

83 reviews
Jun 20, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Tinos • Polyaigos • Serifos Island • Monemvasia, Greece • Kythnos • Spetsai +1 more

9 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay +3 more

4 reviews
Ponant
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Oslo • Gothenburg • Arendal • Lysefjord • Stavanger • Alesund • Hellesylt • Olden +1 more

4 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Sicily • Gallipoli • Galaxidhi • Hydra • Paros • Athens

10 reviews
Jun 15, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Nice • Portofino • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Positano • Sicily +4 more

11 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Hvar • Ploce • Dubrovnik • Montenegro • Sarande • Itea • Athens

114 reviews
Jun 18, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Liefdefjorden • Spitsbergen • Longyearbyen +4 more

60 reviews
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Milos • Delos • Paros • Hydra • Athens

10 reviews
Jun 29, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region +2 more

4 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Ponant
8 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Malta • Syracuse • Sicily • Otranto • Bari • Ancona • Ravenna • Fusina

11 reviews
Jun 10, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

10 reviews
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Liefdefjorden • Spitsbergen • Longyearbyen +4 more

60 reviews
Jun 29, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Fort William • Portree • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Olden • Flam • Bergen

22 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Ponant
14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Denmark Strait • Blosseville Coast • Ittoqqortoormiit • Northeast Greenland +3 more

9 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Ponant
