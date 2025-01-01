Ponant July 2026 Cruises

Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region+2 more

84
Jul 19, 2026
Ponant
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay+3 more

84
Jul 9, 2026
Ponant
Le Soleal
Le Soleal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Damascus • Montebello Islands • Shark Bay • Abrolhos Islands • Perth

84
Jul 29, 2026
Ponant
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay+3 more

4
Ponant
7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Ny Alesund • Spitsbergen

56
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Bergen • Flam • Eidfjord • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Fort William • Greenock

22
Jul 2, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

114
Jul 6, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Husavik • Isafjord • Reykjavik

114
Jul 13, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Hrisey • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

22
Jul 20, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Tasiilaq • Sermilik • Skjoldungen Island • Aappilattoq • Hvalso+7 more

114
Jul 20, 2026
Ponant

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Nice • Calvi • Corisca • Porto Ercole • Giglio • Elba • Portofino • Saint-Florent • Nice

10
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Spetsai • Pylos • Cephalonia • Paxos • Montenegro • Dubrovnik

9
Jul 18, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Milos • Delos • Paros • Hydra • Pireaus

62
Jul 10, 2026
Ponant

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region+2 more

4
Jul 12, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Tinos • Polyaigos • Serifos Island • Monemvasia, Greece • Kythnos • Spetsai+1 more

9
Jul 11, 2026
Ponant

