Ponant July 2025 Cruises

Ponant July 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

9 Nights

Baltic Sea Cruise

Port: Oslo • Marstrand • Copenhagen • Gudhjem • Visby • Saaremaa • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm

22 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Lavrion • Tinos • Polyaigos • Serifos Island • Monemvasia, Greece • Kythnos • Spetsai +1 more

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)
Le Jacques Cartier

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Hunter River Region • Swift Bay +3 more

4 reviews
Jul 13, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Bergen • Flam • Olden • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Portree • Fort William • Greenock

4 reviews
Jul 4, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Vansittart Bay • Hunter River Region • Lacepedes Islands • Swift Bay • Cruising +1 more

83 reviews
Jul 22, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Milos • Delos • Paros • Hydra • Athens

114 reviews
Jul 2, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Gnalodden • Hornsund • Jan Mayen Island • Isafjord +9 more

60 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Zadar • Primosten • Split • Hvar • Korcula • Kotor • Dubrovnik

11 reviews
Jul 22, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Swift Bay • Hunter River Region +2 more

4 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Disko Bay • Qeqertarsuaq • Kangaamiut • Cruising +5 more

60 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

10 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Tenedos • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Paros • Milos • Hydra • Athens

114 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Athens • Paros • Hydra • Galaxidhi • Gallipoli • Sicily • Syracuse • Malta

114 reviews
Jul 25, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Belfast • Fort William • Stornoway • Suduroy Island • Streymoy Island • Djupivogur +3 more

4 reviews
Jul 11, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Grimsey • Akureyri • Grundarfjordur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

