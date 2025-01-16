Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant January 2025 Cruises

9 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Waiheke Island • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Wellington • Marlborough Sounds +3 more

4 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Dominica • St. Vincent • Tobago Cays • Carriacou • Cruising • Martinique +2 more

9 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Ponant
9 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Christchurch • Dunedin • Dusky Sound • Doubtful Sound • Milford Sound • Picton +3 more

4 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Ponant
11 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Marlborough Sounds • Akaroa • Dusky Sound +3 more

83 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Ponant
21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Campbell Island • Ross Sea Region • Macquarie Island • Snares Islands • Dunedin

83 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Jan 30, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Muscat • Seychelles

11 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Ponant
12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Martinique • South Friars Beach • St. Martin • Tortola • Antigua • Iles des Saintes • Dominica +5 more

10 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Dammam • Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

11 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Ponant
15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Flores • Kalabahi • Banda Neira • Kitikiti Waterfall, Mommon • Papua +6 more

22 reviews
Ponant
12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Saguenay river • Sept-Iles • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • St. Pierre

9 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Ponant
15 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Sarodrano • Toliara • Belo Sur Mer • Mahajanga +4 more

10 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Ponant
12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Cap-aux-Meules • Gaspe • Sept-Iles • Saguenay river • Saguenay • Quebec City

9 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Ponant
5 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hobart • Christchurch

4 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Ponant
