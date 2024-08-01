Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Noumea • Isle of Pines • Espiritu • Owaraha Island • Honiara • Bougainville +6 more

83 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Lembata • Grave Cove • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Feb 16, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Stanley • Puerto Madryn • Buenos Aires

114 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Dominica • St. Vincent • Tobago Cays • Carriacou • Cruising • Martinique +2 more

9 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Dakar • Cape Verde • Mindelo • Santa Cruz De La Palma • La Estaca • Tenerife +2 more

22 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • San Blas Islands • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Playa Muerto • Quepos +1 more

10 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Martinique • Antigua • South Friars Beach • Jost Van Dyke • Gustavia • Iles des Saintes +7 more

4 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

9 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • La Estaca • Los Cristianos • La Gomera • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira +2 more

22 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Playa Muerto • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • San Blas Islands +1 more

10 reviews
Feb 26, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

28 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Hobart • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot • Adélie Land • Wilkes Land • Queen Mary Land +2 more

9 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: St. Lucia • Dominica • Iles des Saintes • St. Vincent • Mayreau • Grenada • Tobago Cays +2 more

4 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Saint François Island • Astove • Seychelles • Assumption Island • Kilwa +3 more

11 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

