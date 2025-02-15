Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant February 2025 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Dominica • St. Vincent • Tobago Cays • Carriacou • Cruising • Martinique +2 more

9 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Carriacou • Norman Island • Virgin Gorda • Jost Van Dyke • Tortola +2 more

9 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

5 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Phuket • Colombo

22 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Saguenay river • Sept-Iles • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • St. Pierre

9 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Feb 13, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Fort San Lorenzo • San Blas Islands • Panama Canal • Pearls Islands • Isla Pacheca +5 more

4 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

55 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Campbell Island • Ross Sea Region • Macquarie Island • Snares Islands • Dunedin

83 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Zanzibar • Misali Island • Pemba Island • Kilwa • Assumption Island • Seychelles • Astove +2 more

11 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Waiheke Island • Waitangi • Norfolk Island • Noumea • Isle of Pines +4 more

4 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Cap-aux-Meules • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot • Gaspe +4 more

9 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Cairns • Alotau • Fergusson Island • Donini Island • Tufi Harbour • Morobe Harbour +6 more

4 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Probolinggo • Java • Semarang • Parai Beach • Singapore • Malacca • Penang +4 more

22 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

