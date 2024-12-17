Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant December 2024 Cruises

Ponant December 2024 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)
Le Champlain

12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Antigua • Jost Van Dyke • Gustavia • South Friars Beach • Iles des Saintes +7 more

10 reviews
Dec 17, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

9 Nights

Baltic Sea Cruise

Port: Helsinki • Stockholm • Visby • Gdansk • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

14 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Ulva Island • Dusky Sound • Doubtful Sound • Milford Sound • Snares Islands +5 more

83 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Belize City • Punta Sal • Guanaja • Cayos Cochinos • Salado +4 more

4 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Belize City • Rio Dulce • Santo Tomas de Castilla • La Ceiba +5 more

4 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Penang • Ko Rok Nok • Langkawi • Lumut • Malacca • Singapore

22 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Banda Aceh • Pulau Asok • Nias Island • Sumatra • Krakatoa +4 more

22 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Muscat • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands • Khasab • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Dammam • Manama • Doha

11 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

10 Nights

Indian Ocean Cruise

Port: Doha • Manama • Dammam • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Khasab • Daymaniyat Islands • Sur • Muscat

11 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Mindelo • Sao Nicolau • Mindelo • Boa Vista • Cape Verde • Maio • Fogo Island • Mindelo

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Martinique • St. Vincent • Tobago Cays • Mayreau • St. Lucia • Dominica • Marie Galante +5 more

10 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

15 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Dusky Sound • Doubtful Sound • Milford Sound • Oban • Akaroa • Kaikoura +7 more

83 reviews
Dec 31, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

13 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Perth • Albany • Esperance • Bay of Isles • Port Lincoln • Fleurieu Peninsula • King Island +2 more

4 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

