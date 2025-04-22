Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Ponant April 2025 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

12 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Patmos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Delos • Mykonos • Santorini • Nafplion • Hydra • Itea +3 more

10 reviews
Apr 22, 2025
Ponant
8 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Shikoku • Kurushima • Onomichi • Miyajima • Kanmon Strait • Hagi • Sakaiminato +4 more

83 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Delos • Mykonos • Nafplion • Athens

10 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Ponant
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier

8 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Kagoshima • Kashimacho Imuta • Amakusa • Nagasaki • Pusan • Moji, Kitakyushu +5 more

4 reviews
Apr 18, 2025
Ponant
12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Nuuk • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot • Kullorsuaq • Baffin Island • Nuuk

9 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Ponant
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Dakar • Cape Verde • Mindelo • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Los Cristianos +3 more

55 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Ponant
14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Quiberon • Roscoff • Saint-Malo +3 more

4 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Ponant
9 Nights

Baltic Sea Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Karlskrona • Gdansk • Riga • Saaremaa • Helsinki • Tallinn • Stockholm

10 reviews
Apr 15, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Tromso • Alta • Narvik • Lofoten • Geiranger • Bergen • Copenhagen

10 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Fuerteventura • Los Cristianos • Santa Cruz De La Palma +3 more

60 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Ponant
11 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Balearic Islands • Carloforte • Sardinia • Trapani • Palermo • Lipari +5 more

114 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • La Gomera • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Lagos +2 more

114 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

11 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Ponant
11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Osaka • Amami Oshima • Iheyajima • Zamami • Kumejima • Miyakojima • Taketomi Island +4 more

4 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • La Gomera • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Lagos +2 more

60 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Ponant
