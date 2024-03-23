Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal's mainly short, port-intensive itineraries don't leave much time for onboard activities, but they stick as closely as possible to the traditional cruise format. Cruises attract a wide, multilingual spectrum of passengers to Greek itineraries.

Celestyal Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Celestyal cruise ships?

The passenger mix on each ship varies widely from cruise to cruise, but you can expect an overall international crowd with about a third from North America. (There's usually an average of eight languages spoken at any given time on the line's sailings.) Ages generally range from the 20s to the 70s, with most in the 50-plus bracket, but a good 10 percent in each of the younger age brackets (20s, 30s, 40s) as well. Children are common during the summer season.

Do I have to dress up on a Celestyal cruise?

Celestyal requires a smart dress code in the dining rooms -- no shorts or flip-flops for men and smart dresses or nice pants and blouses for women. Bathing suits and shorts are never permitted in the restaurants, but many passengers take advantage of the daily lunch buffet on the pool deck to eat without having to change out of their swimwear.

For the Gala Night and the Captain's Cocktail, Celestyal does require formal dress -- a cocktail dress or something similar for ladies; jacket and tie for men. (The reality tends to be less formal than the code, but some passengers do go all-out.)

On Greek Night the line suggests that passengers wear blue and white, the colors of the Greek flag.

Is everything free on Celestyal cruises?

No, but the fare does include at least two shore excursions per cruise, gratuities and unlimited but select alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, per the included beverage package guidelines. Extra charges include Wi-Fi access, laundry and dry cleaning, room service and mini-bar items, and purchases from the onboard shop.

What are Celestyal’s most popular activities?

Celestyal cruises are generally short and port-intensive, so the most popular activities for cruisers are off the ship, exploring, dining out in local restaurants or hanging out at the beach. Onboard, hanging out by the pool and playing in the casino are both popular, and the international audience tends to enjoy the nighttime production shows and the cabaret.

Why go with Celestyal?

  • Short, reasonably priced, port-intensive itineraries
  • Sails the Greek Isles, Cyprus and the Mediterranean
  • Cruises attract a wide, multilingual spectrum of passengers

Best for: Travelers on a budget who enjoy a traditional cruise to excellent ports, mostly in the Aegean

Not for: Those who prefer longer shore stays or look for newer ships with rock climbing walls, water parks, etc.

Celestyal Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Not disappointed but not wow’d

I’d recommend skipping all ship tours and book private ones.We had booked several private tours through Viator and 2 ship tours.Read More
User Avatar
Finneus Fudge

few6-10 Cruises

Age 57s

Great Value! Impressed Overall!

All in all, excellent value for the money, I highly recommend Celestyal as long as you’re not expecting top of the line luxury cruising.Every nite was a different show and they were absolutely top notch every show!Read More
User Avatar
Robinmfree

few6-10 Cruises

Age 71s

Blown Away how good this cruise was.

Entertainment on board was great because they had a different show every single night.Bar service was excellent and food in buffet was fantastic.Read More
User Avatar
Mario D

many10+ Cruises

Age 51s

Great Experience, for us

There is no included food service outside of posted meal hours.This cruise is for you if you like: -A smaller ship--never took more than 3 minutes to get anywhere from our cabin -Port experiences--lots of time in ports, with the exception of Kudasi, where I wish we had more time -An international experience--announcements were in 6 different languages!Read More
User Avatar
carolynes

few6-10 Cruises

Age 55s

