Do I have to dress up on a Celestyal cruise?

Celestyal requires a smart dress code in the dining rooms -- no shorts or flip-flops for men and smart dresses or nice pants and blouses for women. Bathing suits and shorts are never permitted in the restaurants, but many passengers take advantage of the daily lunch buffet on the pool deck to eat without having to change out of their swimwear.

For the Gala Night and the Captain's Cocktail, Celestyal does require formal dress -- a cocktail dress or something similar for ladies; jacket and tie for men. (The reality tends to be less formal than the code, but some passengers do go all-out.)

On Greek Night the line suggests that passengers wear blue and white, the colors of the Greek flag.