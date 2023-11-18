  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Celebrity Fitness Cruises

Celebrity Fitness Cruises

We found you 220 cruises

Celebrity Solstice

17 Nights
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea •

Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
Portugal & Bermuda

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Porto • Lisbon

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Nights
Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Antigua

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Nights
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Malaga • Porto •

Lisbon • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Alaska Southbound Glacier

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau •

Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canaries, Morocco, Spain Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Fuerteventura • Tenerife •

Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Northbound Glacier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
14 Nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada •

Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Kailua • Hilo • Maui •

Honolulu

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bahamas & Mexico Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau • Cozumel •

Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Panama Canal Westbound

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cartagena • Colon •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Vallarta

+1 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Stavanger • Skagen •

Berlin • Visby • Tallinn • Stockholm

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Family Cruises

Celebrity Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Celebrity Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Celebrity Singles Cruises

Celebrity Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Celebrity Senior Cruises

Celebrity Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map