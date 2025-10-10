Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity Silhouette Itineraries Cruises

Celebrity Silhouette Itineraries Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Nights

Boston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Nights

Canada & Boston Cruise

Port: Boston • Charlottetown • Quebec City • Sydney • Boston

2,116 reviews
Aug 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

12 Nights

Greenland & Iceland Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • St. John's • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

2,116 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Anniversary Sale – Save Up To 20%

  • Celebrate AmaWaterways’ 22nd anniversary with incredible savings
  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

3 Nights

Nassau & Bimini Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Santorini • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Athens

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada, Maine & Boston Cruise

Port: Boston • Rockland • Halifax • Sydney • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Bermuda & Charleston Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Martha's Vineyard • Charleston • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,116 reviews
May 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iceland Intensive Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Djupivogur • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Cruises

1,750 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruises

Celebrity Infinity Cruises

1,681 Reviews
Celebrity Summit Cruises

Celebrity Summit Cruises

2,506 Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruises

Celebrity Constellation Cruises

1,844 Reviews
Celebrity Xpedition Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition Cruises

182 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruises

Celebrity Solstice Cruises

2,248 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises

Celebrity Equinox Cruises

2,333 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises

1,969 Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Cruises

Celebrity Reflection Cruises

2,016 Reviews
Celebrity Edge Cruises

Celebrity Edge Cruises

760 Reviews
Celebrity Apex Cruises

Celebrity Apex Cruises

228 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond Cruises

Celebrity Beyond Cruises

197 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises

Celebrity Ascent Cruises

62 Reviews
Celebrity Flora Cruises

Celebrity Flora Cruises

38 Reviews
Celebrity Xcel Cruises

Celebrity Xcel Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.