Celebrity Eclipse Itineraries Cruises

We found you 50 cruises

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Visby • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

1,963 reviews
May 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Madeira • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise

Port: Boston • Rockland • Charlottetown • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,963 reviews
Sep 30, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

1,963 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan • Puerto Plata +1 more

1,963 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

British Isles Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cobh • Dunmore East • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Lerwick +1 more

1,963 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nt Boston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Greece, Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • La Spezia • Rome • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Kusadasi • Santorini +1 more

1,963 reviews
Aug 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise

Port: Boston • Rockland • Halifax • Sydney • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise

Port: Boston • Halifax • Sydney • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,963 reviews
Aug 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Santorini • Athens

1,963 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
