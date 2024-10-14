Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity Ascent Itineraries Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

11 Nights

Best Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts +1 more

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey

Port: Rome • Naples • Katakolon • Athens • Mykonos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Santorini • Palermo +1 more

63 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
15 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

63 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Greece, Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Katakolon • Corfu • Split • Dubrovnik • Taormina • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
May 16, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Greece, Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Katakolon • Taormina • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Italy & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

Italy, France & Spain Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Portofino • La Spezia • Cannes • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

63 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Greece, Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Catania • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise

Port: Rome • Chania • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Mykonos • Santorini • Naples • Rome

63 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Italy & French Riviera Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Portofino • La Spezia • Rome • Naples • Barcelona

63 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
