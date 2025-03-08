Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity Apex Itineraries Cruises

Celebrity Apex Itineraries Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

230 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Grand Cayman, Jamaica & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Alesund • Flam • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Arctic Circle • Trondheim • Southampton

230 reviews
Aug 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, San Juan & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

St. Kitts And Tortola

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • La Coruna • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Nordfjordeid • Flam • Geiranger • Brugge • Southampton

230 reviews
May 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

230 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt Key West, Cayman & Perfect Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Bimini • Grand Cayman • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

230 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Southampton • Copenhagen • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Skagen • Southampton

230 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
