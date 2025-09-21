Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity September 2025 Cruises

We found you 37 cruises

11 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Kailua • Kauai • Honolulu

2,243 reviews
Sep 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, St. Thomas & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

192 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

758 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • Astoria, Oregon • Hilo • Kailua • Kauai • Honolulu

758 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Santorini • Katakolon • Rome

2,328 reviews
Sep 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan +2 more

2,243 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata +1 more

2,010 reviews
Sep 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Vancouver

758 reviews
Sep 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

1,837 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

2,503 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan +2 more

2,243 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Santorini • Athens

1,962 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts +1 more

2,010 reviews
Sep 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Canada, Maine & Boston Cruise

Port: Boston • Rockland • Halifax • Sydney • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

2,113 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Santorini • Alexandria • Limassol • Jerusalem • Haifa • Mykonos • Athens

1,962 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
