Celebrity October 2025 Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, St. Thomas & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

192 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

10 Nights

Greece, Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Ragusa • Naples • Rome

60 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Santorini • Katakolon • Rome

2,328 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
16 Nights

Spain & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Malaga • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Nassau • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

1,837 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Hong Kong, Japan & Vietnam

Port: Yokohama • Kagoshima • Taipei • Hong Kong • Da Nang • Phu My • Singapore

1,746 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Madeira • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

1,962 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Med, Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Jerusalem • Haifa • Alexandria • Kusadasi • Athens

1,962 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Italy & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts +1 more

2,010 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Port: Sydney • Willis Island • Port Douglas, Australia • Cairns • Airlie Beach +2 more

758 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona

2,328 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +1 more

1,837 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Athens

1,678 reviews
Oct 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Best Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori • Yokohama

1,746 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
