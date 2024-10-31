Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

11 Nights

Best Of Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Malaga • Gibraltar • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • La Spezia +2 more

2,328 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
18 Nights

Tahitian Treasures

Port: Honolulu • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia • Sydney

758 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Seville • Barcelona

2,328 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
17 Nights

Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,243 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Portofino • La Spezia • Naples • Rome

2,328 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,503 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

192 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Ravenna

1,837 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Rome To Barcelona Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

1,837 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
6 Nights

Bahamas, Mexico & Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

192 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nt Boston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,962 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
3 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
13 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
