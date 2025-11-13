Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

We found you 39 cruises

Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

8 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
celebrity xcel render
Celebrity Xcel

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

Nov 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

12 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Tauranga +3 more

758 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,243 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Canaries, Spain & Morocco

Port: Barcelona • Gibraltar • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga +1 more

1,678 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

2,503 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

2,503 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
5 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,503 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Freeport • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Nov 24, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,746 reviews
Nov 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

192 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Dominica • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Tortola, Antigua & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • Tortola • Antigua • Miami

192 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Key West, Bahamas & Labadee

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Puerto Plata • Labadee • Port Canaveral

223 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
