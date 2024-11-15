Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 41 cruises
10 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Dominica • Barbados • St. Lucia • Antigua • +1 more
12 Nights
Port: Barcelona • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville • Malaga • +1 more
8 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale
5 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale
10 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale
14 Nights
Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Lisbon • Tampa
12 Nights
Port: Barcelona • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville • Malaga • +1 more
7 Nights
Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan
12 Nights
Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong
13 Nights
Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale
12 Nights
Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa
8 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale
10 Nights
Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Vigo • Porto • +1 more
7 Nights
Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale
12 Nights
Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore
Carnival November 2024 Cruises
Crystal November 2024 Cruises
Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises
Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises
Princess November 2024 Cruises
Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises
Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises
Costa November 2024 Cruises
Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises
Azamara November 2024 Cruises
AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises
Pandaw November 2024 Cruises
APT November 2024 Cruises
Riviera River November 2024 Cruises
Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises
Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises
Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises
Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.