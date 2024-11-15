Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

We found you 41 cruises

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Dominica • Barbados • St. Lucia • Antigua +1 more

192 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Cabins
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Dining
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity

12 Nights

Canaries, Morocco & Spain

Port: Barcelona • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville • Malaga +1 more

1,678 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Key West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,962 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Lisbon • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Canaries, Morocco & Spain

Port: Barcelona • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville • Malaga +1 more

1,678 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,503 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,243 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

2,113 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The Americas

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt Aruba, Curacao & Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Vigo • Porto +1 more

2,328 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten Usvi & Puerto Plata

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

192 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,243 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

