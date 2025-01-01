Celebrity May 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 45 cruises

Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

8 Nights

8 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

780
May 7, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Seattle

780
May 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanItaly, Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Naples • Rome

79
May 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBest Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Skagen • Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

2,000
May 21, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Positano • Portofino • La Spezia • Rome

1,867
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece & Turkey Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
May 11, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  World Cruise8 Nt Fort Lauderdale To Cape Liberty

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Grand Turk • Bayonne

2,134
May 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanGreek Isles & Turkey

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Pireaus • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Katakolon • Rome

2,355
May 23, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Positano • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Ravenna

1,867
May 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2026 Cruises

Carnival May 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2026 Cruises

Princess May 2026 Cruises

Princess May 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.