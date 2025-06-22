Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity June 2025 Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nt St. Maarten, St. Thomas & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

192 reviews
Jun 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

758 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights

Alaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,503 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Santorini • Katakolon • Rome

2,328 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan +2 more

2,243 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Split • Kotor • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Rome

1,837 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Flam • Geiranger • Bergen • Southampton

223 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,113 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

2,503 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan +2 more

2,243 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Athens

1,678 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Molde • Olden • Stavanger • Kristiansund • Amsterdam

1,962 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +1 more

1,837 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Portofino • Naples • Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Split +1 more

1,837 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

