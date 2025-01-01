Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanItaly, Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Split • Naples • Rome

79
Jul 17, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Positano • Taormina • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Ravenna

1,867
Jul 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Northbound Glacier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllIceland Intensive Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Taormina • Positano • Portofino • La Spezia • Rome

1,867
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaGalapagos Inner Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Isla Bartolome • Las Bachas • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos+3 more

38
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt Tortola, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Tortola • St. Kitts • Miami

219
Jul 19, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBritish Isles Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Dunmore East • Dublin • Liverpool • Belfast • Greenock • Lerwick • Inverness+1 more

2,000
Jul 3, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt Tortola, St. Maarten & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Tortola • St. Maarten • Miami

219
Jul 5, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Santorini • Hydra • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
Jul 4, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

