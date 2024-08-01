Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

We found you 35 cruises

7 Nights

Galapagos Outer Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos

38 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,331 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Israel & Egypt Cruise

Port: Athens • Haifa • Jerusalem • Alexandria • Kusadasi • Athens

1,680 reviews
Feb 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,013 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Grand Cayman & Mexico Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,964 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

61 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island +1 more

759 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Mardi Gras Cruise

Port: Tampa • New Orleans • Progreso • Tampa

1,839 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Bali, Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Singapore

1,748 reviews
Feb 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,506 reviews
Feb 26, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

195 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts +1 more

61 reviews
Feb 23, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton +5 more

759 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
