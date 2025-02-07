Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

12 Nights

Fiji & New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Lautoka • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Auckland

758 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Belize & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,243 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt Aruba, Curacao & Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Key West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau +1 more

2,328 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts +1 more

1,962 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Key West, Belize & Mexico

Port: Tampa • Key West • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Grand Cayman, Belize & Mexico

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,243 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi • Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Nafplion • Athens

1,678 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

St. Kitts And Tortola

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

223 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Panama Canal & S. Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +1 more

192 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,113 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi • Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,678 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

