Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

We found you 47 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Canaries, Morocco & Spain

Port: Barcelona • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville • Malaga +1 more

1,678 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,503 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Great Barrier Reef

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island +1 more

758 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan • Puerto Plata +1 more

1,962 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canal & Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman +1 more

192 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,746 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,243 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Australia Wine Cruise

Port: Sydney • Hobart • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Melbourne • Sydney

758 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

St. Kitts And Tortola

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

223 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,113 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,243 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Key West & Cayman Holiday

Port: Tampa • Key West • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Kelang • Bali • Lombok • Bali

1,746 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

