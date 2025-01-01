Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

celebrity xcel render
Celebrity Xcel

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca+1 more

Apr 26, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Porto • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

13 Nights

13 Nights  Transatlantic13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Southampton

252
Apr 25, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

79
Apr 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBest Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts+1 more

79
Apr 6, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
Apr 30, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,869
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+4 more

2,525
Apr 13, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,045
Apr 27, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

252
Apr 11, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternBahamas, Mexico & Cayman Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaGalapagos Inner Loop Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Isla Bartolome • Las Bachas • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos+3 more

38
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternTortola, Antigua & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • Tortola • Antigua • Miami

219
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

219
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Curacao & Bonaire Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Apr 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

