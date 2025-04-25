Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity April 2025 Cruises

Celebrity April 2025 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

2,243 reviews
Apr 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,010 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Belize & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Tampa

1,837 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Magic Carpet2 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Eden1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 The Retreat Sundeck1 R
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Aerials Night F L L213 E X T New Sky (1)
Celebrity Edge

12 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Tauranga +3 more

758 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,328 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

British Isles Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cobh • Dunmore East • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Lerwick +1 more

1,962 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Best Of Italy & Croatia Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Ragusa • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Ravenna

1,837 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi • Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Nafplion • Athens

1,678 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Bermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

60 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Panama Canal & S. Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +1 more

192 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,113 reviews
Apr 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Fiji Transpacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago +2 more

2,243 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas +3 more

2,503 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,113 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2025 Cruises

Carnival April 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2025 Cruises

Princess April 2025 Cruises

Princess April 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic April 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic April 2025 Cruises

Costa April 2025 Cruises

Costa April 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

Azamara April 2025 Cruises

Azamara April 2025 Cruises

Celestyal April 2025 Cruises

Celestyal April 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2025 Cruises

Scenic River April 2025 Cruises

Scenic River April 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages April 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages April 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys April 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys April 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean April 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean April 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises April 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises April 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) April 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) April 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.