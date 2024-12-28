Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Curacao • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Bonaire • Aruba • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Bonaire • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Bonaire • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Celebration Key • Half Moon Cay • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • San Juan • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Curacao • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Bonaire • Aruba • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,058 reviews
May 3, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

