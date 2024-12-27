Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival Miracle

10 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Roatan • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Cabins
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Dining
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Montego Bay • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Cabins
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Dining
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Cabins
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Dining
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

10 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Mar 3, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • Princess Cays • Bimini • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
12 Nights

Journeys - 12-day Southern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Falmouth • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Montego Bay • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Princess Cays • Nassau • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
9 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
9 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Mar 17, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Cozumel • Tampa

1,363 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
9 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
8 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Puerto Limon • Colon • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,363 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
9 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
12 Nights

Journeys - 12-day Southern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Montego Bay • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
13 Nights

Journeys - 13-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Amber Cove • Tampa

1,363 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
