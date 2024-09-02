Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival September 2024 Cruises

Carnival September 2024 Cruises

We found you 73 cruises

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Firenze cruise ship (Photo/Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Firenze

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Cabins
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Dining
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Charleston • Nassau • Princess Cays • Charleston

1,427 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,968 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,590 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Miami

207 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Jacksonville • Nassau • Princess Cays • Jacksonville

1,145 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bermuda

Port: Baltimore • Bermuda • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

193 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity September 2024 Cruises

Celebrity September 2024 Cruises

Crystal September 2024 Cruises

Crystal September 2024 Cruises

Cunard September 2024 Cruises

Cunard September 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2024 Cruises

Princess September 2024 Cruises

Princess September 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2024 Cruises

Costa September 2024 Cruises

Costa September 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2024 Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd September 2024 Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd September 2024 Cruises

Azamara September 2024 Cruises

Azamara September 2024 Cruises

Celestyal September 2024 Cruises

Celestyal September 2024 Cruises

Pandaw September 2024 Cruises

Pandaw September 2024 Cruises

Scenic River September 2024 Cruises

Scenic River September 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions September 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions September 2024 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises September 2024 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises September 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.