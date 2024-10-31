Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

We found you 68 cruises

Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Tequila tasting Ensenada ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Casino on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Room on Carnival Radiance
4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Tequila tasting Ensenada ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Casino on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Room on Carnival Radiance
14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Firenze cruise ship (Photo/Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Firenze

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Tequila tasting Ensenada ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Casino on Carnival Radiance ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Room on Carnival Radiance
3 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Charleston • Nassau • Princess Cays • Charleston

1,427 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,968 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,590 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Miami

207 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Miami

207 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Jacksonville • Nassau • Princess Cays • Jacksonville

1,145 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bermuda

Port: Baltimore • Bermuda • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
