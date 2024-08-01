Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival March 2026 Cruises

Carnival March 2026 Cruises

We found you 71 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Panorama
Burger at Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse on Carnival Panorama (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)
Carnival Panorama
The Atrium on Carnival Panorama (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)
Carnival Panorama
SportSquare on Carnival Panorama (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)
Carnival Panorama

8 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

200 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon
The Family Harbor Suite on Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon
Meridian Restaurant on Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon
The Beach Pool on Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon
Atrium Bar on Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Cabins
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Dining
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,533 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Cabins
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Dining
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,533 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

81 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,533 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Progreso • Galveston

1,366 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,366 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,006 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

210 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

1,006 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Tampa

1,006 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Journeys - 15-day Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Gibraltar • Celebration Key • Galveston

1,970 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

200 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

25 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity March 2026 Cruises

Celebrity March 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2026 Cruises

Princess March 2026 Cruises

Princess March 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2026 Cruises

Costa March 2026 Cruises

Costa March 2026 Cruises

Viking River March 2026 Cruises

Viking River March 2026 Cruises

MSC March 2026 Cruises

MSC March 2026 Cruises

Azamara March 2026 Cruises

Azamara March 2026 Cruises

Celestyal March 2026 Cruises

Celestyal March 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2026 Cruises

Scenic River March 2026 Cruises

Scenic River March 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises March 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises March 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean March 2026 Cruises

Viking Ocean March 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions March 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.