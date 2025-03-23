Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

Carnival March 2025 Cruises

We found you 82 cruises

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Journeys - 14-day Hawaii

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Cabins
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Dining
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,968 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,590 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Port Canaveral

1,376 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Miami

207 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

22 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Jacksonville • Nassau • Princess Cays • Jacksonville

1,145 reviews
Mar 17, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Celebrity March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Crystal March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Princess March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Costa March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Azamara March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

Celestyal March 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Riviera River March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) March 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.