Carnival February 2025 Cruises

We found you 76 cruises

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

78 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Cabins
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Dining
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

5 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,531 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream Cabins
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream Dining
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dreams Casino (Photo: Carnival)
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Key West • Freeport • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Galveston

1,968 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty Cabins
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty Dining
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty Activity/Entertainment
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,590 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Baja Mexico

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Nassau • Miami

207 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

13 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

22 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Jacksonville • Nassau • Princess Cays • Jacksonville

1,145 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Port Canaveral

193 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

193 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Princess Cays • Freeport • Baltimore

1,602 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,363 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

1,376 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

